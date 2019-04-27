BUTTE- Community members in the Mining City gathered at the Lexington Mine Yard Saturday morning, to plant shrubs and trees in honor of Arbor Day and Earth Day.
For the last six years, Butte volunteers have participated in the Butte Community Tree Planting event to help restore native landscapes.
The trees are given to the city each year through a grant from the Butte Natural Resource Council. There were about a thousand mini trees for volunteers to plant and over a hundred people braved the wind to spruce up the mine yard.
People of all ages grabbed a shovel and a tree and got to work planting, some volunteers even made it a fun family activity.
To make things a little easier on the volunteers, organizers dug about a thousand holes for the trees ahead of the event. Not only will the trees look nice but organizers say they will help protect Silver Bow Creek from the threat of erosion.
Julia Crain, the Butte superfund data administrator said, "we love to have people help us with these plantings now, but always remember the number one thing we can do as citizens in Butte is to protect our natural resources and to restore our native landscapes."
Crain says they have another community tree planting event scheduled for October on the north side of the Lexington Mine Yard. The event will be free and open to the public.