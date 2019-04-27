Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 AM MDT SUNDAY... * WINDS...WEST 25 TO 35 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 45 MPH. * SNOW...SNOW SHOWERS AT HIGHER ELEVATIONS INCLUDING MACDONALD AND HOMESTAKE PASSES, PHILLIPSBURG, AND GEORGETOWN LAKE MAY CAUSE INTERMITTENT WHITEOUT CONDITIONS WHILE TRAVELING. * WHERE...BUTTE/BLACKFOOT REGION, BITTERROOT/SAPPHIRE MOUNTAINS AND POTOMAC/SEELEY LAKE REGION. * WHEN...FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 AM MDT SUNDAY. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS WILL BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY OCCUR.