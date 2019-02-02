BUTTE- Two Racetrack volunteer firefighters will climb 69 stories next month to raise awareness, and money, for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.
Anthony Carroll and Tyler Hackett will take part in the Scott Firefighter Stairclimb in Seattle. The mission of the event is to "end blood cancer with every step." Both men will climb in their full fire gear which weighs more than 70 pounds. The event takes place at the Columbia Center and the finish line is 1,356 steps.
"You have to push yourself to keep going and make it the rest of the way up, it's tough," said Hackett.
The duo are fundraising for the event and say they have donation buckets located throughout town. Last year Racetrack was able to raise almost $3,000.
"We're doing the stair climb to raise awareness and the fact that firefighters are more likely to get leukemia and lymphoma because of the carcinogens are part of our job with house fires," said Carroll.
The climb will take place on March 10th in Seattle.
Carroll and Hackett said they're accepting donations up until they leave for the event. Those interested in donating can also contact the Racetrack Volunteer Fire Department.