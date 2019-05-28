BUTTE - A 17-year-old boy is recovering from first and second degree burns after escaping a garage fire Monday night.
At 5:42 PM, the Butte Fire Department responded to a garage fire at the 2200 block of Massachusetts Ave.
Butte-Silver Bow Fire Marshal Brian Doherty said there was heavy fire and smoke coming from the attached garage upon their arrival.
The boy and an 18-year-old woman were working on a vehicle in the garage with gasoline when the car caught fire. The boy tried to toss the flaming fuel can, which allowed the fire to spread.
The boy partially caught on fire and suffered first and second degree burns to his ear, hands and arms. The boy was transported to St. James Hospital and is expected to be okay.
The woman was not hurt in the fire.
Doherty says the fire spread to the attic, but fire crews were able to put out the flames and crews cleared the area around 7:30 PM.