BUTTE- Day two of the Snoflinga Winter Festival continued on Saturday with the annual Polar Plunge which raised money for the Special Olympics of Montana.
The plunge moved to the Original Mine Yard for the first time this year and twenty teams from businesses and organizations across Butte braved the freezing cold for a great cause.
Organizer and Butte police officer Ryan Hardy says all of the proceeds from the event go directly to the Special Olympics of Montana.
Teams dressed as a variety of characters including Star Wars, the Flintstones and even the roaring twenties.
Hardy says last year the event raised $12,000 for the athletes of southwest Montana and this year the event raised about $14,000.
Community members even donated a warming tent and a hot tub to keep jumpers warm after the plunge.
“If you're from Butte you know what Butte does and this is just a testament to that deal, Butte came out and all of this was donated we didn't spend a dollar and we raised a ton of money for a great cause,” said Hardy.
Hardy adds they plan to make next year’s plunge even bigger and better and they hope to raise even more money for the athletes of southwest Montana.