BUTTE- The Butte SWAT team blasted through the doors of the old airport terminal Thursday afternoon as part of a special training.
The training at the airport had been in the works for the past few months, as the airport terminal is due to be demolished in a few weeks, making it the perfect setting for a door-breaching exercise.
The training gave officers the chance to get more familiar with a $5,000 door-breaching tool called a Wall Banger, which the county had happened to purchase just a few months before the bus depot standoff in Butte. In the January incident, the tool helped the officers end the situation without anyone getting injured.
The Wall Banger holds flash bang explosives that allow the team to gain entry to an area. The team says they're learning to more effectively use this new technology and be prepared for any situation.
Butte-Silver Bow Undersheriff George Skuletich said, "It showed us where the tool didn't work and did work and what we need to do and how we need to use it again. We would rather have failures and stuff during practice than during the real thing."
Skuletich says nothing compares to hands-on training for his team.
The team regularly meets to train for eight hours each month, but Skuletich says it's not often they’re able to train in old buildings.
The team says they appreciate when the public allows them to train in an abandoned building. The team was able to train in an old house several months ago.
Police say the airport terminal will be demolished in the next two weeks, so no harm was done to the property.