BUTTE- A group of Butte Central students spent their first-ever snow day giving back to the community.
Butte Central Elementary School principal Susie Hogart says it's been about 30 years since Butte students enjoyed their last snow day.
Instead of staying inside, a group of Central students from fourth to eighth grades grabbed their gloves and shovels and hit the streets to clear driveways.
The group, supervised by a few teachers, met at St. Ann's Catholic Church and shoveled sidewalks and driveways for two hours.
Social studies teacher Callie Boyle says she's proud of her students for helping the community.
"People are coming out of the house and the kids are seeing who we're helping and it's really starting to click that they're actually helping people," Boyle said.
After all the hard work was done for the day, the students enjoyed some snacks and beverages at the church.
Butte Central and Butte School District No. 1 will resume classes on Wednesday. Anaconda Schools will be closed again Wednesday due to the weather.