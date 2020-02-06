BUTTE-The Butte School District rewarded some of their students Thursday for their perfect attendance.
The event is all part of an initiative the superintendent started three years ago to get kids more excited to go to school.
Over 30 students from six of the elementary schools were invited to lunch with the Superintendent of Butte Schools, Judy Jonart.
On the menu for the lunch was chicken fingers, salad and an ice cream bar with all the fixings to reward the elementary school students. Staff say the individual schools also reward their students for perfect attendance with awards, parties and even hats.
Since the initiative started 3 years ago, Administrative Assistant for the Superintendent Mary Kaye Ericson says they've seen student attendance improve district wide.
She adds, having students learn good attendance at a young age can benefit them later in life. "Good attendance helps not only missing out on school work, it helps their peers that come to school because if everybody is at school it makes a big difference," Ericson said.
The students were also treated to new hats and duffel bags before hitting the road.
Middle school students received the same event on Wednesday and staff say they're working on something for the high school and the Butte High Career Center.
Staff say they're planning another lunch with the superintendent for the spring.