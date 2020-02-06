Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MST FRIDAY... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 9 TO 17 INCHES IN THE HIGHER ELEVATIONS. LOWER ELEVATIONS WILL RECEIVE 5 TO 9 INCHES OF SNOW ACCUMULATION. * WHERE...BUTTE, GEORGETOWN LAKE, HIGHWAY 12 GARRISON TO ELLISTON, HOMESTAKE PASS, AND MACDONALD PASS. * WHEN...UNTIL 8 AM MST FRIDAY. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT TO IMPOSSIBLE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD, AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&