BUTTE- The classic tale of the Lion, the Witch and the Wadrobe has made its way to the Mining City with an all student production at the Orphan Girl Theatre.
Sixty kids from middle school to high school have worked the past two months on the production. The opening night of the play was Thursday and theatre staff says patrons braved the snow for two sold out shows Thursday and Friday.
"The performance is just excellent and the kids put their heart and soul into everything. We have some fabulous young artists and this is one not to be missed," said Orphan Girl Theatre Educational Director Elizabeth Crase.
Doors open Saturday at 6 PM and tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for kids 10 and under. The play will be run at the theatre through March 10th.
Crase says putting on this play is a great learning experience for the children. "Being a team and actually coming together and being accountable to one another and making sure the production can be the best it can be; all of those things work together to create an educational environment," said Crase.
There will be a discounted spotlight show on Sunday for families with young children.