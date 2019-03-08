BUTTE- The national sport of Ireland, hurling has made its way to the Mining City just in time for St. Patrick’s Day.
Myles Maloney a team member on the Thomas Meagher Hurling Club says hurling was invented 3,000 years ago and is the oldest sport still played today.
The hurling club was at East Middle School, Friday afternoon to teach 7th and 8th graders hurling. Maloney says this is the second year in a row they've taught the middle schoolers the sport. Maloney said, "Butte has a huge history of Irish culture and with St. Patrick's Day coming up there's not better excuse to get outside in the Spring and get some hurling in."
Maloney says hurling is referred to as the fastest game on grass.
The hurling club will have a match on St. Patrick's Day at 2 PM at Montana Tech. Maloney says all are welcome to come watch the ancient sport of hurling.