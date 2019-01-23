BUTTE- Mrs. Dunbar's third grade classroom at Butte Central Elementary were treated to a hides and habitats presentation Wednesday morning.
Fish & Wild Life Warden Sergeant Coy Kline presents to schools across Butte each year. Kline said it's important for children to learn from a young age what wild animals live near Butte.
Kline brought in animal hides from a variety of animals including minx, bobcat and coyote. “Most of them are pretty excited about it and they've never seen a lot of these animals and a lot of them realize the animals we have running in and around Butte and around Montana,” said Kline.
The goal said Kline is to stress to the students to never feed or approach any wild animal. Kline said he wants the children to be safe and know what animal is near them if they're ever out in the wild.
Kline said by the end of the presentation, the kids new a majority of the animals he taught them. He said he will be around to other classrooms in Butte to teach children as young as kindergarten about wild animals in Montana.