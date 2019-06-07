BUTTE- Fifth and sixth graders at Butte Central Elementary School are busy recreating the first manned lunar landing by building a rover with robots and drones.
The Apollo Next Giant Leap Student Challenge is a national competition celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission, which was the first manned mission to land on the moon.
A group of students at Butte Central built a robot and programmed it to move the same route as the actual moon rover on an 8-by-10-foot map of the moon's surface.
Each student has a different job in the group, including programmer, drone flyer and rock identifier. The team, named Mission Possible will compete against other schools next month and the team is practicing each week for the competition.
Programmer and student James Holmes said, "What we have to do is we have to set something down using this arm and we have to set down something that represents the Apollo Mission and our community so something Butte."
The group will travel to Helena in July for the statewide competition. The winning middle school and high school receive a trip to the NASA Space Center in Florida.