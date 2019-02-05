BUTTE- The Butte Sports Hall of Fame Committee announced its 2019 inductees in a ceremony at the Butte Civic Center Tuesday afternoon.
This is the hall of fame's 17th class with nine individuals and four teams being inducted officially in June. Six of the inductees were able to brave the cold and snow for the ceremony. The first group was inducted in 1987 and the tradition has continued every other year since.
Krystal Carlson was a three-sport athlete at Butte High School from 1991 through 1995. While at Butte High, Carlson earned 11 varsity letters for the Bulldogs. Carlson said she is thrilled to be inducted into the hall of fame. "I want to say thank you to the committee for nominating me and my brother and the committee for voting me in, it's exciting to be known as one of Butte's best athletes," said Carlson.
The eight other individualinductees include Tom Hauck, Walt Lonner, Kathy Means, Tom Pomroy Sr., Paul Riley, Bob Rowling, Jason Street and Barry Sullivan. The teams inducted this year are the 1979 Montana Tech football team, the 1981 Montana Tech volleyball team, 1989-90 Butte High wrestling team and the 1993-94 Butte High volleyball team.
The green jacket ceremony will be held June 14 at the Civic Center and the induction banquet will be the following night.