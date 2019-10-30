BUTTE- October is National Disability Employment Awareness Month and Kallie Robbins is trying to show the community the benefits of jobs for those with disabilities.
Kallie Robbins has been volunteering at Butte Central School for the past three years. She even got into the holiday spirit on Wednesday with the kids by dressing up for their annual Halloween parade. Kallie dressed up as her favorite character from the Disney movie, Descendants.
Kallie doesn't let her disability stop her from doing what she loves, teaching students.
"I do it because I enjoy it, I love these kids and I love working here. It's just fun and I enjoy it," she said.
Weekdays are busy for Kallie, but she loves getting out of the house and volunteering her time by reading to the students, organizing the classroom and helping out in the lunchroom.
As a former special education teacher, Principal Susie Hogart says it's important to support workers with disabilities and have her students become more accepting of those that are different.
"Being able to see them get out into the work force and to see the kids I taught a long time ago, out in the work force, I can't tell you how good it is to see that," Hogart said.
Volunteer work at the school isn't the only thing keeping Kallie busy, she will also be competing in the Special Olympics of Montana State Basketball Tournament in Butte next month. Kallie says she is excited the tournament has returned to the Mining City.
Kallie has been competing in the games since she was in grade school and is no stranger to the competition.
"When she goes to Special Olympics and she wins her ribbons, I take her into the lunch room and we give her credit, and we cheer for her and scream for her and the kids show her how proud of her that they are," Hogart said.
Kallie says she hopes her story can inspire others with disabilities to pursue their passions as well.
The State Basketball Tournament will be November 7-9. Special Olympics of Montana organizers say they're still in need of volunteers for the games.