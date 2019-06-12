BUTTE- The cats and dogs at the Chelsea Bailey Animal Shelter may be receiving a new home in the near future.
The county is looking to build a new animal shelter because the current one is decades old and not in an ideal location.
Dogs fill the kennels at the Chelsea Bailey Animal Shelter and the kennels have been around for years. County officials say like much of the equipment at the shelter, the kennels are out of date.
Director of Community Enrichment, Ed Randall says the equipment and the way animals are taken care of has changed in recent years. Randall said, "It's a lot different now than it was 20 years ago or 10 years ago and we're just trying to keep up with the times and do the best we can."
Outside the door of the shelter are a dozen trucks, rocks and a lot of dust. The shelter is located behind a rock business and Randall says it's not the ideal location to care for animals or for community members to visit.
Big trucks go in and out of the lot during the day and it's often loud for employees at the shelter and animal control headquarters next to the shelter. Randall said, "The shelter that we have now has done its job, its ran its course and we just want to look at some design features some and safety issues."
On any given day the shelter has roughly 65 animals in their care. The shelter has roughly 1,200 animals go through their each year and the current facility isn't efficient says Randall.
The county is looking into several different city owned properties for a new shelter and Randall says they are very interested in a location near Skyline Park.
Randall says a better location will attract more visitors to the shelter and hopefully lead to more animals being adopted.
The city estimates a new shelter would cost roughly $500,000. The goal, says Randall is to raise the money for the new shelter and to work with different animal organizations so the shelter would be no cost to taxpayers.