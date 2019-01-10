BUTTE- Butte police say the shooting suspect from last month's incident at the law enforcement center broke his pelvis when he jumped out of a second-story window.
Butte-Silver Bow Undersheriff George Skuletich said the 28-year-old male suspect is out of the hospital and in a rehab facility in the area.
The suspect is reportedly immobile due to a broken pelvis, which he suffered jumping from a second story window.
The man is accused of storming into the Butte Law Enforcement Center with a gun and then fleeing into the Synesis7 building across the street. No one but the suspect was injured in the incident.
Skuletich said they won't identify the suspect until he is charged, which could take another 3 to 4 weeks.