BUTTE- Extremely cold temperatures will make their way to the Mining City the next two days and police are asking residents to be cautious.
Butte-Silver Bow Sheriff Ed Lester says extremely cold temperatures coupled with blowing and drifting snow will create dangerous conditions for the next two days. Wind chill temperatures on Saturday and Sunday are expected to reach 40-50 below zero at times.
Lester says wind chill values that low can cause frostbite or hypothermia in as little as 5 minutes if precautions are not taken. "Minimize any unnecessary exposure to the cold and call 911 if you need assistance,' said Lester.
Temperatures are expected to be 20 degrees by Tuesday.