Butte sheriff says bus standoff suspect held fake detonator
BUTTE - Authorities say the suspect who claimed to be carrying a bomb in Wednesday's 9-hour bus standoff was carrying a fake detonator.
Sheriff Ed Lester said at a news conference Thursday that the unidentified suspect will likely face several charges, including assault with a weapon, unlawful restraint and criminal endangerment.
The suspect, age 52, is from Spokane, Washington, Lester says.
The standoff began around 12:30 PM on Wednesday when a man riding a Jefferson Lines bus demanded that the driver take him to the court house, authorities say.
The bus driver stopped at the transfer center and disabled the bus. The suspect stayed on the bus with a hostage, and claimed to have a gun and a bomb. The other passengers and the bus driver safely got off the bus.
For the next several hours, officers with the Butte police and sheriff's office tried to determine whether the suspect was really carrying explosives. The suspect appeared to be holding a device that looked like a detonator and carrying a satchel.
After a few hours, the suspect asked for food and a cellphone so he could keep in touch with negotiators, as his phone was losing its battery power.
As officers set the bag of food and phone in front of the bus, the hostage used the distraction to shove away the suspect and escape. The hostage's escape was caught on camera.
The hostage was interviewed by police and released.
With the hostage safe and unhurt, Lester says, the tactical team decided to wait the suspect out and keep speaking to him through a negotiator. The first two cellphones died and they brought him out a third phone.
They also gave him a phone charger, which didn't work because the bus was disabled, Lester says.
As for what the suspect was demanding, Lester says he ranted to negotiators about conspiracy theories, various "grievances" and complained about physical ailments.
"Some real disjointed thoughts that indicate he has some mental situation going on," Lester says.
After several hours, officers observed the suspect taking toiletries out of the bag that purportedly carried explosives in it.
"If he did have an explosive, it was small, and we could see him distracted," Lester says.
Around 9:30 PM, the tactical team launched tear gas into the bus to force the suspect out, and took him into custody.
Investigators checked the area for explosives and didn't find any. The "detonator" was a cellphone with batteries wired to it, Lester says. They also found a loaded 380 semiautomatic handgun on the floor of the bus.
Lester credits the quick thinking of the bus driver, the hostage and responding officers for preventing the situation from becoming worse. No one was hurt in the incident.
Agents from the FBI, ATF and neighboring counties also responded to assist Butte law enforcement.