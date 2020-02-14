BUTTE - Big Sky Senior Living, in the Mining City, hosted its 16th annual Chocolate Extravaganza to celebrate Valentine's Day for residents and the public.
Kitchen staff at Big Sky have been busy for a week and a half creating dozens of chocolate desserts for the big event.
The chocolate buffet included everything from fruit, to cupcakes and even a chocolate fountain all made with love for the guests.
The Butte public is invited to this event each year and organizers say they had about 300 people show up between residents and the community.
There was also live music throughout the day for guests.
Mike Jaeger the community relations director for Big Sky says this event helps the residents get in the holiday spirit each year.
"This is their home and we want people to come and be invited so they can mingle with the public as well and that's the big thing, it's for everybody," said Jaeger.
Big Sky also hosts a car show each summer, along with a Halloween Trick-or-Treating event to help their residents get involved in the Butte community.