BUTTE- Big Sky Senior Living in the Mining City hosted it's 15th annual chocolate extravaganza to celebrate Valentine's Day with a lot of desserts.
Over 100 people from Big Sky Living and the community showed up for the annual event. Mike Jaeger, the community relations director says they host the annual event each year to bring joy to their residents. "Nothing but smiles, they love having the public come and they love seeing new faces come in to visit and say hi," said Jaeger.
The band a Pair of Aces performed for the seniors as they snacked on homemade cupcakes, brownies and cake. There was even a chocolate fondue machine with fruits.
Carl and Patty Hafer were voted this years extravaganza king and queen. The couple were all smiles as they received their crowns.