BUTTE-The county of Butte-Silver Bow is proposing to attract new businesses, especially to South Harrison Avenue, with a massive new urban renewal district.
The district would designate 700 acres on the flats and would consist of the areas from around the Butte Plaza Mall and just past Walmart. The district would also include parts of Sampson Street up until Stodden Park.
The goal is for the city to redevelop the area.
The Harrison Avenue business strip has lost several big name retailers over the past few years and county officials say the urban renewal district is needed now more than ever.
About T's Embroidery and More has been a staple in Tamarack Square on Harrison Ave. for the past four and a half years. The unique store provides the community with t-shirts, hoodies and hats with different Butte logos.
Owner Terri Boyle says the urban renewal district would be beneficial for local businesses. "I'm definitely hoping it will open up more businesses the more businesses in the square then the more business we can attract," said Boyle.
The city would use the 700 acres proposed for the district to fix up the area, fix infrastructure issues and attract more businesses. County officials say they would also want to improve access to businesses.
Boyle says she hopes the district would provide consumers to shop local.
Kristen Rosa, economic development coordinator for Butte says taxes would not be increased for businesses or residents. The incremental property taxes would be used for improvements in the district.
"The tax increment provision allows us to have a financial resource to potentially assist with getting this infrastructure built," said Rosa.
County officials say the plan needs to be approved by the city but they hope to have it in place by early next year.
There will be a public hearing on Nov. 6 at the Council of Commissioners meeting to discuss the plan.