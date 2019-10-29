BUTTE-Temperatures in the Mining City dropped into the negatives Monday night and early Tuesday morning and only reached the single digits during the school day, Tuesday.
Schools in Butte closely monitored the temperature for recess for students. At Hillcrest Elementary, staff says they only stay in for recess if the temperature falls below one degree.
Kindergarteners through second graders stayed in for recess at Hillcrest on Tuesday. The temperature was in the negatives when their first recess began at 11 a.m..
Principal Susan Johnson wanted to make sure her students were up and moving during their indoor recess. The group played a massive game of Simon Says.
Principal Johnson says her staff is always monitoring the temperature closely during recess time and if it's above one degree they still go outside. The school also takes into account snow and white out conditions.
Johnson says if the students are outside and too cold, staff will bring them back indoors. Also, Hillcrest sent out reminders to all parents to send their students to school with extra warm clothes during the winter months.
"We are use to cold weather in Butte, we know to wear hats and gloves and thick jackets and two layers of clothes if we have to and we are tough and that is why we go with that one degree temperature because we know people are prepared," said Johnson.
Temperatures did warm up to about 3 degrees just before noon and the third through fifth graders were able to brave the cold for some outside fun.
Johnson says all her teachers have extra hats and gloves for students in need during the cold.