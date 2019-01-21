BUTTE- In honor of Martin Luther King Day students in 63 classes in Butte and Anaconda participated in the Read for Peace Program.
The program is a service project that places volunteers in kindergarten though sixth-grade classrooms to read students books about MLK. In 2018, 89 volunteers participated in the program and over 2,400 students statewide learned about MLK.
Volunteers went to Whittier Elementary, Margaret Leary Elementary, Emerson Elementary, Kennedy Elementary, and Hillcrest Elementary in Butte on Monday.
Adam Maes is an AmeriCorps Leader and read to students at Emerson Elementary. One of the classes Maes read to was Mrs. Burkes 3rd grade classroom at Emerson. "I think especially when we look at what's going on in todays world even his messages are super important he talked about equality, he talked about love he talked about peace," said Maes.
Maes also had each student fill out a worksheet with questions that they would ask MLK.
Burke said the program has been at Emerson for the past 7 years. "Every year they get to understand it just a little bit more as they get older and mature and they realize what Martin Luther King did for our country and how much better he has made it," said Burke.
Schools in Bozeman, Hamilton, Helena, Missoula, Pablo, Poplar, Sidney and Troy also participated in the Read for Peace program.