BUTTE - It's the season of giving and in the Mining City, the Butte School District has come together to make sure those in need have a Thanksgiving feast on their table Thursday afternoon.
Students at Butte High School were busy sorting over 10,000 pounds of food on Wednesday, including over 170 turkeys to help families in need this Thanksgiving.
From corn, to Mac and Cheese and a lot of turkeys, over 400 Butte High students were busy sorting all of the donated goods for their annual food drive.
The Butte High Student Council organized the food drive this Thanksgiving. Student Council President Camren Stalker said, "It's like a competition to get as much food donated as possible and then we would go around and collect it like I said and it got everyone kind of excited to compete and get as much food as they can."
Stalker says he's seen the food drive grow each year and with the competition motivating students, he says this food drive is their biggest yet. Each school year, organizers say more and more schools in the district participate.
Stalker adds they plan to feed about 80 families in need this Thanksgiving.
The students sort the food, then fill the boxes for the families based on their needs and bring them to a truck for delivery. The system is all anonymous says Stalker. "It makes me feel really happy like it's kind of heart warming to know that everyone and yourself is putting in all this time and effort," Stalker said.
At noon on Wednesday families could start picking up their turkeys at the Butte Head Start.
All the left over food gets donated to the Butte Emergency Food Bank and Student Council Advisor Denise Smith said last year they were able to donate about 5,000 pounds of food to the food bank.
Smith adds the students try and add a little extra food to each families box to help them through the weekend.
Smith says she's proud of the hard work and dedication the students show each Thanksgiving.