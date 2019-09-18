BUTTE- With school back in session, concerns from parents and Butte School District No. 1 have increased over the safety of students getting on and off the buses.
The district is taking a proactive approach this year to combat drivers running school bus stop sign arms. All 30 of the district's buses received new camera upgrades this school year.
Each bus is now equipped with a stop sign arm camera that allows the district's transportation department and police to properly identify each car, license plate and driver that runs the stop sign.
Transportation Director Jeremey Whitlock says before the cameras it was hard for bus drivers to get information about the violators cars. "It was really difficult for our bus drivers in the past to try and document the information and still look out for the kids that we're servicing," said Whitlock.
The school year just got underway less than a month ago and already they've had about 29 violations. Whitlock says they even had six violations in one day.
The new cameras will help keep all 1,600 bus riders safe and cut back on violations by holding drivers accountable says Whitlock. The cameras are recording 24/7 but when a car runs the stop sign the bus driver hits a panic button which alerts the transportation department to the violation.
"What that does it allows us when we pull the video, it just brings us right to that point so we're able to look at the video to get a still image and send it off to the sheriffs department," said Whitlock.
The district also put four additional cameras inside the buses to monitor the students safety. The new safety equipment cost the district roughly $70,000.
Police want to remind drivers running a school bus stop sign can seriously injure a child and they say the fine for a violation can be up to $500.
The Transportation Department says they believe they're the first school district in Montana to implement stop sign arm cameras.