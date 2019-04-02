BUTTE- The Parks and Rec Department is hard at work on a $5.5 million project to upgrade Stodden Park.
The new entrance to the park opened on April 1 and is located off of Rowe Road. Residents wishing to visit the park for the next month are asked to use this entrance instead of Utah Ave due to construction.
Crews are working to construct a new archway along with other improvements at the Utah Ave entrance.
The Parks & Rec. Department received $5.5 million from the Dennis and Phyllis Washington Foundation for the improvement project at the park.
The project includes a new $1 million playground, entrance archway, tennis courts and a better parking lot.
Parks and Rec Director J.P. Gallagher says it will draw people to Butte.
"This improvement makes this a destination place," Gallagher says. "I don’t know of another park in Montana that has the amenities that we will now have in the park with the pool, the carousel and our ball fields."
Gallagher says they plan to have the park renovations done and both entrances open by May 20 for the state softball tournament.