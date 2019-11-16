BUTTE-Just in time for winter, Butte's new low-barrier homeless shelter finally opened its doors Friday afternoon and started housing those in need.
The new shelter is called the Sycamore House and is located a few hundred yards from the Center of Hope Homeless Shelter on East Platinum Street.
The low-barrier shelter helps those struggling with drug or alcohol use get off the streets and into a safe environment. The new facility has a brand new kitchen, seating area and 16 beds for those in need.
The new facility will house six women and ten men.
People can stay for up to seven days on a first-come, first-serve basis. People will check in on Mondays at 4:30 PM then check out with all of their belongings the following Monday morning.
Staff says the facility receives a deep cleaning every Monday.
The shelter will also be open for anyone in need if the temperature falls below 10 degrees. Staff adds this new shelter will be a vital asset to the Butte community.
"You know it couldn't be at a better time, we have winter right on our heels, we've been lucky that we've only had one cold snap and so it's a perfect time for this place to open up and I'm sure it will be full all winter long and all summer long," said Executive Director of the Butte Rescue Mission Rocky Lyons.
The Rescue Mission is always accepting food donations and staff says they're also accepting monetary donations too. Town Pump has generously offered a two-for-one match of all donations they receive through the end of the year, says Lyons.
Lyons says to contact the Butte Rescue Mission or visit the shelter to donate.