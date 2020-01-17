BUTTE -- Winter is well underway across Montana and in the Mining City, staff at Butte's new homeless shelter say they've already has great success keeping people off the streets their first winter back open.
The Center of Hope Homeless Shelter opened its doors this summer and the low-barrier shelter that serves people on drugs or alcohol opened just two months ago.
Staff say their beds are full almost every night and the city has seen a decrease in people sleeping on the streets, in protective custody and going to the emergency room.
Since opening this summer the shelter has provided almost 26,000 meals and a bed to hundreds of people in the Butte community. Staff say the provide roughly 125 meals each day.
Development Coordinator for the Butte Rescue Mission Janice Downey says all community members are welcome to come get out of the cold and have a hot meal.
She adds they appreciate the communities generosity with donations and they're always accepting coffee, hot coco, canned goods and other non-perishable items.
"I really think that the Butte Rescue Mission helps the whole community, not only in offering people an opportunity to stay here and get their lives back on track, but to help people who don't have anywhere to go, " Downey said.
The Butte Rescue Mission has several events coming up to benefit the shelter including a basketball game, a golf scramble and a banquet.
The Benefit Basketball Game will be a Butte High vs. Central faculty and alumni game on Thursday, March 19 at 7 p.m. at the Maroon Activity Center. The 4-person golf scramble will be at Old Works in Anaconda on May 30 and the Butte Rescue Mission's Spring Banquet and Silent Auction is April 9 at the Butte Civic Center.
For more information on the events, contact the Butte Rescue Mission.