BUTTE-The new Center of Hope Homeless Shelter is preparing for their first major weather event since opening in June.
Staff at the shelter say it will be open during the upcoming storm and serving those in need. Staff also say they're prepared for their first winter and they broke out their snow shovels and their maintenance man is ready for anything.
All the buildings at the new Center of Hope Homeless Shelter are winterized and staff says they have food ready to go. Anyone in need during the expected snow storm can come get out of the elements at the shelter.
The shelter will offer three hot meals a day, a warm shower and anyone can hang out in the dining area to get warm.
Development Coordinator Janice Downey says they had already served over 55 people a hot meal on Thursday afternoon and they are prepped and ready to house forty people.
Downey says they're thankful to be back serving the people of Butte. "Now we are grateful that we can, that our shelter is open and we're full most of the time and we serve men, women and intact families and that means children to the point where we had a brand new baby," said Downey.
Crews were hard at work on Thursday on the new building for the new low-barrier shelter which will be located next door to the current shelter. The new shelter will house up to 16 people who struggle with addiction to drugs or alcohol.
Staff says they've already painted the building, put in a ramp and a new roof. They hope to have the new shelter open for those in need sometime in October.