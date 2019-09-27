Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM SATURDAY TO 6 PM MDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 8 TO 12 INCHES IN THE HIGHER TERRAIN. 3 TO 6 INCHES OF SNOW IS EXPECTED IN THE VALLEYS, MAINLY ON SUNDAY. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 40 MPH COULD LEAD TO BRIEF BLIZZARD-LIKE CONDITIONS IN FAVORED WINDY LOCATIONS. * WHERE...BUTTE, GEORGETOWN LAKE, HIGHWAY 12 GARRISON TO ELLISTON, HOMESTAKE PASS, MACDONALD PASS, HIGHWAY 200 BONNER TO GREENOUGH, HIGHWAY 83 SEELEY LAKE TO CONDON, AND I-90 EAST MISSOULA TO BEARMOUTH. * WHEN...FROM 6 PM SATURDAY TO 6 PM MDT SUNDAY. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT TO IMPOSSIBLE IN THE BACKCOUNTRY WHILE PRIMARY ROADS WILL EXPERIENCE PERIODIC SLICK, SNOWPACKED CONDITIONS. PATCHY BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. HEAVY WET SNOW AND STRONG WINDS COULD LEAD TO TREE DAMAGE AND POSSIBLE POWER OUTAGES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD, AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&