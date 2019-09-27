BUTTE-The new call center in Butte, FCR is looking to hire over 200 more employees by the holiday season.
The Oregon based company is a call center that provides customer service for clients like big name video game companies and luggage carries across the country. The company opened the doors to their new location in the Butte Plaza Mall in mid-July.
They currently have about 100 employees and staff says they're trying to expand and hire over 200 more permanent employees. They also plan to hire some seasonal workers in the upcoming months.
Site Manager Stephanie Marshall says they're trying to bring business back to the Butte Plaza Mall and much needed jobs back to the Mining City. "The Butte community has been really supportive as well as the Butte Plaza Mall, they've been great partners for us so we're really excited to ramp up to about 400 people in Butte," said Marshall.
Marshall says they have open interviews every Thursday from 9 AM to 1 PM and those interested can apply online ahead of time or at the building.
Marshall says FCR is hoping to become one of the largest employers in Butte. "We'll be one of the largest employers and we hope we're providing fun and exciting well supported jobs for Butte," said Marshall.