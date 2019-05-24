BUTTE- The Tourism Grant Program at the Department of Commerce has awarded almost $550,000 to 44 communities across the Treasure State to help boost attendance at events that will grow visitor spending.
To receive the grant money, recipients completed a competitive application cycle in the spring and the awarded money will be for reimbursement costs related to marketing, temporary infrastructure, facilities, hospitality and signage. The maximum grant money each event could receive was $25,000.
In the Mining City, Music on Main and the Covellite International Film Festival received grants to help attract more visitors to Butte this summer.
Music on Main has been a free concert series in Butte each Thursday night for the past four years. The concerts will start up on June 27th and the stage will be in front of the M&M Bar and Café.
Owner of the M&M and organizer of Music on Main, Selina Pankovich says with the grant money they plan to hire security, provide free meal coupons to children and advertise.
Music on Main is also expanding its area this year and will be blocked off from Park and Main Streets all the way up to Granite Street. There will also be a kids activity center at the intersection of Broadway and Main Streets and Pankovich says there will be laser tag and a bubble machine.
Pankovich said she is thankful Music on Main was chosen and this couldn't of been possible with out the help and support from local Butte businesses.
Pankovich said, "getting people from outside of the area to come and experience what we're about, I see it all day every day these people that come in that haven’t been to Butte or keep returning to Butte I know Butte is on the map and we just have to do our best to grow it. "
Pankovich also announced Butte native Tim Montana will play Music on Main on the 4th of July and the event will be sponsored by Montana Precision Products.