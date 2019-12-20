BUTTE- The low-income housing in the Mining City is set to get a $30 million upgrade starting in 2020.
The low-income housing in Butte consists of 343 units between the Leggat Apartments, the Rosalie Manor, the Elm Street Apartments and the Silver Bow Homes.
The plan is to upgrade cabinets, hardwoods floors, roofs and much more in all of the buildings. Executive Director of the Butte Housing Authority Revonda Stordahl says the upgrades will help to maintain the buildings and make them more sustainable.
The Silver Bow Homes are about 80 years old, Stordahl says and she adds it’s time for them to get some rehabilitation.
The upgrades will not affect the residents rent and the money will come from the low-income tax credit program through the State of Montana.
Stordahl says some residents may be temporarily displaced by the construction and she adds the housing authority will work to get those residents into vacant units or hotels.
She adds the majority of the residents she spoke with are excited about the upgrades.
“This way it will allow us to do everything we need to do at one time, so that it’s well maintained and easier to maintain and also will be more energy efficient,” Stordahl said.
The plan is to begin the rehab project in March and Stordahl says they expect construction to take about 15 to 18 months.