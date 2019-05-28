BUTTE- This summer, work begins on nearly $2 million upgrades for Kennedy Elementary School. School officials say it will improve safety for kids at the crowded building.
The elementary school is 60 years old and has about 275 students.
Staff say currently, students walk outside of the main building each day to two portable buildings out back for some classes. The mobile buildings also don't have restrooms, and children must leave a second time to go back in the main building for bathroom breaks.
Over the winter, the detached buildings had issues with the roofs leaking and buckling due to heavy snowfall.
The Butte School District No. 1 decided it was time to use a portion of the $35 million school bond they were awarded on upgrades to Kennedy School. The two new buildings will be attached to the main building and will include classrooms, a media library and restrooms.
Dennis Clague, director of business affairs said, "The kids basically remain in the building throughout the day, then we have that feeling that they're safe and secure in the building without kind of being isolated out there."
The school will start moving items out of the buildings after school ends June 7 and they hope to have renovations done by January 2020.