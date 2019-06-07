BUTTE - A Montana distillery is showing its Pride this year with special-edition bottles and a party in support of the state's LGBTQ community.
Headframe Spirits released their annual Pride bottle, featuring a new design on the Orphan Girl Bourbon Cream Liqueur label this year.
Courtney McKee, co-owner of Headframe, says business owners can help spread awareness for important causes like this one.
McKee said, "I encourage people to buy a bottle, show their support either with Headframe or outside of Headframe. I think the most important thing we can be doing is amplifying our support for the LGBTQ community in Montana."
The distillery manufactured 2,300 pride bottles for the month of June. Each bottle costs $24 and a portion of that goes directly to the Pride Foundation which helps educate communities on all aspects of the LGBTQ community.
Headframe will be hosting a fundraiser on Saturday and their goal is to raise over $1,000 for the Pride Foundation this month.
LGBTQ community member and Headframe bartender Anthony Hughes says the bottles send a message of acceptance.
"It gives other people who may feel fear that, when they walk in here and see that Pride bottle... they are accepted here, and they can always come back no matter what," Hughes says.
The distillery will host a "Drink-It-Like-You-Mean-It" event throughout Saturday, June 8 at the tasting room and representatives from the state's LBGTQ organization, Big Sky Pride, will be there.
The event is open to the public and $1 from every drink sold will go towards the Pride Foundation. Click here for event details.