BUTTE- Pilates has made its way to the Mining City, the first ever studio will have its grand opening on Saturday.
Kayla McCarthy said it has been her dream to open her own Pilates studio. Kayla Jane Pilates will officially open on Saturday. The studio is located at 3738 Harrison Avenue.
"I feel like the community here is very deserving of a Pilates studio where they can come be mindful and move their bodies," said McCarthy. The grand opening will be from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday and McCarthy said there will be prizes and merchandise.
For people who don't know what Pilates is, McCarthy said it's focused on core and spinal alignment. She said it's an extreme core workout. The studio will offer group classes and private sessions.
Stephanie Sorini, executive director of the Butte Chamber of Commerce said its exciting to see so many new businesses come to Butte. Sorini added shoppers should support local entrepreneurs like McCarthy.
"We really are reminding people to not only shop locally but support these businesses," said Sorini.
Sorini said she's excited for the new year and the chamber of commerce is in talks with new businesses. "Negotiations are going extremely well so I'm certain and very positive in 2019 we're going to see a lot of growth with business," said Sorini.