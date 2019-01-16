BUTTE- As the government shutdown continues, one Butte restaurant is helping out residents with free bread.
Great Harvest Bread Co. is giving out free loaves of bread to those affected by the shutdown. Owner Paula Plattner said they decided to start a "shutdown shelf" filled with bread. Plattner said they want to help feed families in Butte that aren't receiving paychecks.
The number of loaves will vary day by day depending on the response from the community. "We're here to help, come in we're more than happy to give you a loaf of bread," said Plattner.
The shutdown shelf will be up for as long as the government stays closed. Plattner said she hopes other restaurants can help workers impacted by the shutdown.