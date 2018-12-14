BUTTE-A local Butte restaurant is asking for the publics help locating their stolen Christmas trees.
In the year that Casey McConnell has owned North 46 she said nothing like this has happened at her restaurant. On Wednesday morning McConnell arrived at the restaurant to find her three white Christmas trees stolen.
The three trees hold sentimental value to McConnell, she said she inherited the trees from her grandmother. Each year the three trees would stand outside her grandmother's home and she said she always helped her grandma decorate for the holidays.
"They were my grandmothers and they're a special thing I inherited from her, so I would just really like them back," said McConnell.
McConnell said they have no leads on the trees whereabouts but she will give a reward to anyone that returns them. She said there will be no questions asked.
Butte police recommend for residents to set up their decorations close to their home and if they have cameras installed to make sure they're working properly.
North 46 is a sandwich shop and bakery located on E. Granite Street.