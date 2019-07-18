BUTTE- Nearly 100 people turned out early Thursday morning for a stroll to learn about Butte's historic mansions on the west side of Uptown, as part of a special series to bring history to life in the Mining City.
The Butte Archives have teamed up with the Health and Parks and Rec. Departments for free walking tours around Butte. The tours are guided every week, with a special guest expert on the area of that walk.
At the second Walk Through History of the season, a few walkers even brought their pens and pencils to take notes on Butte's vast history. The event includes free snacks and water.
Each walk is about an hour to an hour and a half and organizers say any fitness level can participate. This is the first year of the program and and the assistant director of the Butte Archives, Nikole Koefelda, says they hope to expand it next year.
"There is so much that happened here throughout the entire city, and I think that this walk gives us a little bit more of an up-close and personal look about what happened here and what people can learn from our history," Koefelda said.
She adds it's a great way to get residents outside and exercising. The walks are free but a $5 donation for the Friends of the Butte Archives and local Breast and Cervical Cancer Screening funds is suggested.
There will be another hike on Thursday, July 25 at Whiskey Gulch Station starting at 8:30 AM.