BUTTE-The Butte community is once again coming together to show their support for 6-year-old T-Pot, the young boy injured on a school playground last month.
Butte resident Mike Flink is making "Support T-Pot" buttons and selling them to help with medical expenses for T-Pot and his family.
Last month, T-Pot was life-flighted to Kalispell and has undergone multiple surgeries for a head injury. Doctors expect T-Pot to remain in the hospital for a few more weeks.
The buttons to support him are $10 and key chains are also available for $15, says Flink. He adds the first 50 buttons sold out immediately and more are being made this week.
To purchase a button or key chain you can contact Mike Flink or Kim Garland on Facebook.