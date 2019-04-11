BUTTE- The Butte Rescue Mission hosted its annual Spring Banquet and Silent Auction on Thursday night to help raise money for a long-awaited homeless shelter.
The banquet was held at the Butte Civic Center and over 650 people were expected to attend, said Rocky Lions, the executive director of the Butte Rescue Mission.
In the past, the banquet has raised over $35,000 for the Rescue Mission and Lyons said they hope to exceed that this year. Donors could choose if they want their donation to go towards the new homeless shelter or the annual operating fund for the Rescue Mission.
This year the banquet featured special guest speaker, author Ron Hall from Texas. Hall wrote the New York Times best-seller "Same Kind of Different as Me", a book about befriending a homeless man and the impact it had on his life.
Lions said the night means more than just donations for the Rescue Mission.
"It's about our supporters gathering and being able to see how many supporters we have, and how excited they are," Lyons said.
Lyons said work is in progress on the new shelter and crews need to add a storm water draining system, paint the exterior and add sidewalks. The new shelter is expected to open by the end of May.