BUTTE- If you see smoke, it may be because Butte Ranger District fire personnel are doing prescribed burning north of town on Thursday.
Fire officials plan to burn 20-30 large slash piles located west of I-15 in the Elk Park and Lowlands Campground area. The slash piles were created from recent logging activity in the Boulder Lowlands Project.
Fire officials only burn under the right conditions, and burns are monitored to make sure they stay within the prescribed boundaries.
Fire officials say travelers and residents along I-15 north of Butte may see some smoke from this activity but little impact is expected from the smoke.