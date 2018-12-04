BUTTE- Butte police are warning parents and children to be cautious after a 12-year-old girl was approached by an unknown male on her way home from school.
The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. on Monday, the young girl was walking home from her bus stop at the intersection of Continental Drive and East Lake Drive when a grey Jeep Wrangler approached her. The man reportedly asked the young girl if she wanted a ride and where she lived. The girl pointed to the wrong house and the man reportedly drove away.
Butte police are investigating the situation, and Butte Undersheriff George Skuletich said bus drivers are asked to be aware too. “The bus drivers are always alert too of cars hanging in the area and they'll report that to us and get it to a school resource officer,” said Skuletich.
The young girls mother, who wants to remain anonymous, said she wanted to warn other parents of the incident and she's thankful for her daughters quick thinking.
The girl goes to East Middle School and Butte police said their resource officer was made aware of the incident.
Butte police encourage residents to call law enforcement if they see any suspicious activity.