BUTTE- Hattie Thatcher was at her desk Monday afternoon when she received a text from an unknown number claiming to be her priest, Father Patrick Beretta of St. Patrick and Immaculate Conception.
The text said, “Hattie I need a favor from you, please text me back as soon as possible. Fr Patrick Beretta.”
The scammer went on to ask Thatcher to by iTunes gift cards for local cancer patients. Thatcher said she wanted to help because Father Beretta does a lot for the community.
“When they texted me back that's when I knew something was wrong, because they asked me to scratch the pin number off the back and just send them pictures and they would reimburse me,” Thatcher said.
She immediately got in touch with Father Beretta and when he said the messages weren't from him, they decided to contact police.
Father Beretta said police are investigating the scam. He believes the message came from a computer generated number. Father Beretta said police are unsure if the scammer is even in Montana.
Thatcher said it concerned her that the scammer knew her name and number.
Father Beretta said he was shocked to learn someone was using his name to try and scam people in his congregation. “Taking advantage of that was really shocking and upsetting so thank God she was able to inform me and we were able to inform the community at large so people would not fall for this scam,” said Father Beretta.
Police said scammers are also posing as other local priests in the Butte area. If you do receive a suspicious text message you're asked to contact the Butte Police Department.
“I would like this person to really question their conscience and see the harm that is being done with and to stop. There are other ways to make a living than scamming other people,” said Father Beretta.