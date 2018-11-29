BUTTE- Butte Police want the city to approve a two percent pay increase to get them closer to salaries in other Montana Cities.
The plan is called the "Matrix System" and will call for an immediate two percent raise for veteran officers, followed by an additional raise once budgets are negotiated. Butte Police Union President, Officer Ryan Hardy said they looked at pay averages in other cities in Montana and Butte fell far behind. "When we started this process our goal was to be compensated fairly, for the job that we do compared to the other cities," said Officer Hardy.
Officer Hardy said they have the support of Chief Executive Dave Palmer and plan to have him present the "system" for approval at the next City Council Meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 5th.
The union hopes the city can find the pay increase in their budget and not have to raise taxes. Union officers said they just want a median salary compared to the Fire Department and other cities. "We're not asking to be the highest paid or to be the lowest anymore, we just want fair compensation in agreement with the county," said Officer Hardy.
Officer Hardy said feedback from residents has been mostly positive. All are welcome at the meeting on Wednesday to voice their opinion.