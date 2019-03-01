BUTTE- Police found a suspected car thief early Friday morning after following his footprints in the fresh snow.
Butte police responded to Gilligan's Tobacco Shop on E. Front St. around 1:15 AM Friday morning after the clerk called and said his car was stolen.
A friend told the clerk he saw his 1995 Ford Rancher driving South on Harrison Ave. a few minutes prior.
Police were able to locate the stolen car at Lisac's Tri-Stop & Casino on Harrison Ave. Police talked to the clerk and they said the suspect, Levi Gene Gadaire, just left the store.
Officers tracked Gadaire to the Holiday Inn Express but he left for the walking trails and then onto Harrison Ave., by the time police arrived.
Police say they kept following his footprints and determined that he'd ended up at the Quality Inn and Suites, where police found and arrested him.
Levi Gene Gadaire, 44, faces several charges including motor vehicle theft, possession of dangerous drugs and criminal contempt.
Arresting officers say they found a white powder substance and marijuana on Gadaire during the arrest.
Gadaire also had a warrant out of Butte District Court for failure to appear.
Butte-Silver Bow Undersheriff George Skuletich says his officers are trained to be observant and to track suspects.