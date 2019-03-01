Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST SATURDAY... ...WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING... * WHAT...BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW FOLLOWED BY EXTREMELY COLD WIND CHILLS. TOTAL NEW SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 3 INCHES EXPECTED. WIND CHILLS AS LOW AS 55 BELOW ZERO POSSIBLE LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING. * WHERE...BUTTE, GEORGETOWN LAKE, HIGHWAY 12 GARRISON TO ELLISTON, HOMESTAKE PASS, AND MACDONALD PASS. * WHEN...FOR THE WINTER STORM WARNING, UNTIL NOON MST SATURDAY. FOR THE WIND CHILL WATCH, FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE DANGEROUSLY COLD WIND CHILLS COULD CAUSE FROSTBITE ON EXPOSED SKIN IN AS LITTLE AS 5 MINUTES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER STORM WARNING FOR BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW MEANS SEVERE WINTER WEATHER CONDITIONS WILL MAKE TRAVEL VERY HAZARDOUS OR IMPOSSIBLE. IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY. A WIND CHILL WATCH MEANS THERE IS THE POTENTIAL FOR A COMBINATION OF VERY COLD AIR AND THE WIND TO CREATE DANGEROUSLY LOW WIND CHILL VALUES. MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS AND WARNINGS FOR UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST SATURDAY... ...WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING... * WHAT...BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW FOLLOWED BY EXTREMELY COLD WIND CHILLS. TOTAL NEW SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 3 INCHES EXPECTED. WIND CHILLS AS LOW AS 55 BELOW ZERO POSSIBLE LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING. * WHERE...BUTTE, GEORGETOWN LAKE, HIGHWAY 12 GARRISON TO ELLISTON, HOMESTAKE PASS, AND MACDONALD PASS. * WHEN...FOR THE WINTER STORM WARNING, UNTIL NOON MST SATURDAY. FOR THE WIND CHILL WATCH, FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE DANGEROUSLY COLD WIND CHILLS COULD CAUSE FROSTBITE ON EXPOSED SKIN IN AS LITTLE AS 5 MINUTES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER STORM WARNING FOR BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW MEANS SEVERE WINTER WEATHER CONDITIONS WILL MAKE TRAVEL VERY HAZARDOUS OR IMPOSSIBLE. IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY. A WIND CHILL WATCH MEANS THERE IS THE POTENTIAL FOR A COMBINATION OF VERY COLD AIR AND THE WIND TO CREATE DANGEROUSLY LOW WIND CHILL VALUES. MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS AND WARNINGS FOR UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&