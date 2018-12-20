BUTTE - Authorities seek the whereabouts of a man who skipped sentencing this week after pleading guilty to sexual assault of a young girl.
Sheriff Ed Lester says Matthew Joseph Rodriguez was arrested in July 2017 on allegations of sexual assault of a 6-year-old girl.
Rodriguez pleaded guilty to the charge this fall, but failed to appear in court for his scheduled sentencing on Wednesday, Dec. 19.
Lester says Judge Ed McLean issued a warrant on Rodriguez for failure to appear. Rodriguez' bond is set at $50,000.
Anyone who sees Rodriguez is asked to call police.
The Montana Standard reported earlier this year that Rodriguez is accused of sexually assaulting the girl on at least three occasions in 2015, when she was six years old.