BUTTE- Police say to watch out after increased reports of counterfeit money this holiday season.
On Tuesday at about 3:30 pm, Butte police received a call from Three Bears Grocery Store of a customer trying to use fake money. They say a woman tried to use a fake $10 bill to pay for her items. The cashier recognized the money as fake and held on to it and called police. The woman took off before police could arrive.
This incident follows another counterfeit case at the Richest Hill Casino over the weekend.
A man reportedly tried to get change from a cashier for a fake $20 bill. The clerk recognized the bill as fake and called law enforcement. Police arrived at the casino and arrested 21-year-old Alex Osier. Osier was charged with a misdemeanor for allegedly attempting to pass off fake money as real.
The money passed at the casino said, "For Motion Picture Use Only" on the back where it should read "United States of America."
Butte-Silver Bow Undersheriff George Skuletich said cashiers need to be cautious during the holiday season.
"Just be alert. It's the holiday season now, people know you're going to be a lot busier than you normally are," Skuletich said. "These bills are very poor quality. They're very thin paper with writing on the back of them."
Skuletich said if you are handed counterfeit money, don't hand it back to the person, but keep it and call law enforcement.