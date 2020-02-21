BUTTE- Butte police are encouraging residents to be extra vigilant after a recent increase in thefts at construction sites and hotel parking lots.
Butte-Silver Bow Undersheriff George Skuletich says over the past month, thieves have been targeting vehicles with construction tools and other items of value to pawn. Skuletich says the thieves are targeting marked construction trucks with power tools left inside.
Skuletich says it's a busy time for construction projects in Butte.
An arrest was made in a recent theft of power tools, Skuletich says. He adds his officers are still busy checking pawn shops and following leads online.
Police want to remind residents to take valuables out of their cars at night, especially power tools, backpacks and laptops.
Skuletich says they've increased patrols around the hotels and construction areas in Butte.
"Construction sites if they can get some game cameras up and stuff like that, that would help but again our officers have been instructed to hit the construction sites heavily as well as hotel parking lots," Skuletich said.
Police say if you see someone acting suspicious, you're encouraged to call law enforcement with any information.