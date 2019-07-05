BUTTE- Independence Day is a busy time for officers across the Treasure State, and this Fourth of July the Butte Police Department saw an increase in calls.
We tagged along with BPD on Thursday afternoon and the officers were definitely kept busy.
Butte-Silver Bow Undersheriff George Skuletich says they track their calls starting on the third until the early hours of the fifth. Their department has almost 80 more calls to service this year than last year, making for roughly 182 calls to service. He said the holiday falling closer to a weekend might be one reason why there was more rowdy behavior.
Skuletich says this time around they had a couple more DUIs and firework complaints. One officer had to deploy his Taser on a male suspect after he allegedly charged at the officer and said he wanted to kill him. The suspect was taken to St. James Hospital and later arrested.
Skuletich says they didn't have any major incidents, but the Fourth of July still tends to be stressful.
"If you're on a call and you hear a lot of fireworks, it tends to get the blood going a little bit because there's loud bangs and it could be anything from a gunshot to something else," he says. "We've had some very serious calls in the past over the Fourth of July weekends."
Also, Skuletich says they amp up their patrols on the night of July 3 because it is usually one of their busiest nights of the year due to fireworks.