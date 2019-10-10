BUTTE-Butte received roughly 6 inches of snow on Wednesday, which made it a busy day, with officers responding to dozens of accidents.
Road conditions were icy with low visibility on I-90 heading towards Anaconda on Wednesday. Police say by 9:30 AM they had responded to over 20 accidents on the interstates and in town.
Undersheriff George Skuletich says the 911 center had to call in additional dispatchers.
Usually Butte's traffic officers respond to crashes, but Skuletich says Wednesday was all hands on deck with accidents. He adds he's thankful there weren't many injuries on the roadways during the storm.
"It takes a toll... other calls kind of have to wait, because every accident that comes in we have to respond to as soon as possible because we don't know if there's injured people," Skuletich said.
Skuletich said conditions improved greatly on Thursday but they still assisted Montana Highway Patrol with a few rollovers and slide offs.