BUTTE- Police are looking for a male who allegedly robbed a beauty shop in Butte, on Friday night.
At 8 PM on Friday, Butte police responded to Sally's Beauty Shop on Harrison Ave. to a call of an armed robbery.
A male allegedly came into the store, grabbed the clerk and took her behind the counter and demanded she give him the money in the register and safe. During the robbery, the male had his hand in one of his pockets which led the victim to believe he was armed with a gun.
The male took the cash and fled on foot before officers arrived. Officers searched the area but did not find the suspect.
The suspect is described as an athletic male, wearing jeans, a black hoodie and sunglasses. Butte police believe he was also wearing a black baseball cap with "hanser's" written on it and are asking the public for any information.
If anyone has information on the incident they're asked to contact the department at 497-1120.